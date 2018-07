© Henry Romero / Reuters

A US televangelist and spiritual adviser to the US president has defended the Trump administration's immigration clampdown, arguing that baby Jesus' stay in Egypt was legal, otherwise he wouldn't have been the savior of humanity.Pastor Paula White, a Pentecostal evangelist who has been credited with converting President Trump to Christianity, made the eyebrow-raising argument in an interview with CBN News. When asked by the host, Erik Rosales, how the immigration controversy in the US corresponded to biblical teachings, Pastor Paula came up with this argument:Jesus's flight to Egypt is considered the final act of the Nativity of Jesus, which saw Jesus and his parents flee to Egypt upon hearing that King Herod of Judea planned to kill all newborn infants in the area. A family fleeing their homeland because staying would result in the death of their baby is probably consistent with the modern definition of refugees.Some episodes in the Gospels would probably be frowned-upon by modern law. For example, the one in which Jesus expelled money changers from the Jerusalem temple may well be considered unlawful use of force or an illegal protest, were it to happen today.She maintained that the children being held there are victims of trafficking by "coyotes," the term given to people who smuggle Latin American migrants across the Mexico-US border. She added her trip only strengthened her belief in greater border security."If we are going to be compassionate, we have to have stricter border security and laws," the pastor said.