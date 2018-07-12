© Orleans County Sheriff's Office



A 17-year-old from Albion was charged with attempted murder Monday in connection with a violent attack on his grandmother.Foster allegedly forced open a rear window of Rachael Spearance's home on Oak Orchard Road in the town of Albion late Sunday night. Spearance was asleep in her bed at the time, the Orleans County Sheriff's Office said in a news release.Spearance broke away from Foster and confronted him. He then grabbed $23 in cash and a mobile phone and fled through a window, the sheriff's office said.Spearance was "bleeding profusely" from the attack but managed to drive herself to Medina Hospital. She was later transported to Erie County Medical Center, where deputies said she was in serious but stable condition.Officers from five police agencies mounted an intensive search, centered in the village of Albion. Foster was located by K-9 tracking dogs about 6 a.m. hiding in bushes behind a Burger King.He was arrested without incident and arraigned later on Monday on single counts of attempted first-degree murder, first-degree burglary and first-degree assault, all felonies, and criminal obstruction of breathing and petit larceny, both misdemeanors.Foster was ordered held on $50,000 cash bond and scheduled to appear again in Albion Town Court on July 11.His grandmother had previously accused him of stealing from her, leading to a confrontation. Bourke said that incident was still under investigation.