PayPal always comes to collect your debt, a British man has discovered in a grievous manner, after the US company threatened action against his wife, who recently died of cancer, for the "breach of contract for being deceased."The death of the 37-year-old British woman, Lindsay Durdle, who passed away from breast cancer, apparently violated PayPal's account holder policies. After being notified by her surviving husband, Howard, of her tragic end on May 31, the American company demanded, in a quite peculiar way, repayment of about £3,200 that she owed.," PayPal scolded, in a letter addressed to Mrs Durdle,"Excuse the language but this is beyond the f**king pale. PayPal - who were informed of Lindsay's death three weeks ago - have written her a letter threatening action due to her breach of contract for being deceased,"Mr Durdle wrote in a social media post, accompanied by the copy of the PayPal letter. "What the actual f**k.PayPal's reaction to Mrs Durdle's death was most likely caused by either a bug, a bad letter template, or a human error, the company said in a statement to the BBC. To make amends, the company went on to clear the British woman's debt and has started an inquiry into the matter."We apologize to Mr Durdle for the distress this letter has caused,"PayPal's spokesman told the news outlet. "We are urgently looking into this matter and are in direct contact with Mr Durdle to support him."