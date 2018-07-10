But that is not true.

Large portions of the Atlantic Ocean were normal or colder than normal.

It was colder than normal across a lot of Africa.

It was colder than normal across almost all of the Arctic and the Arctic Ocean.

It was colder than normal across almost all of Greenland.

It was colder than normal across almost all of India.

It was colder than normal across almost all of Mexico.

It was colder than normal across central Europe.

It was colder than normal across most of Brazil.

It was colder than normal across Indonesia and the Philippines.

It was colder than normal across all of Antarctica (and remember, Antarctica is twice as big as the contiguous United States).

It was colder than normal across almost all of the Southern Ocean

If you were to believe the mainstream media,Yes, there were places on our planet where it was warmer than normal today. But many parts of the world displayed normal or even colder than normal temperatures.Look at all of the white and blue on this map.Please, please remember that the media is not giving you the full story.World Temperature Map - 9 July 2018Thanks to Larry Brodkorb for this link