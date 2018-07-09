Given that every food that contains fat, contains all three fats, the notion that saturated fat is harmful and unsaturated fat is healthful is illogical given their co-existence in foods required for human survival.

"Animal fats, for instance, are the main sources of saturated fats in many modern diets, but some animal fats are higher in monounsaturated fats than saturated fats, and polyunsaturated fats in vegetable oils will typically contain both omega 3 and omega 6 fatty acids in different concentrations."The extract from the paper quoted above contains a number of such examples:1)The Dietary Guidelines for Americans documented the sources of saturated fat in the American diet (fig. 3-4, p.26).1 Pizza, desserts, candy, potato chips, pasta, tortillas, burritos and tacos accounted for 32.6% of saturated fat consumed in the diets of US citizens aged 2 years and older. 9.3% of dietary saturated fat came from sausages, frankfurters, bacon, ribs and burgers. 12.8% came from chicken and mixed chicken dishes, beef and mixed beef dishes, and eggs and mixed egg dishes. A furtherThe natural foods listed were cheese, milk, butter, nuts and seeds, which collectively accounted for 20.8% of saturated fat intake. It would have been ideal for unprocessed chicken, beef and eggs to have been separated from processed meals containing these ingredients. The diagram presented in the Dietary Guidelines is clear nonetheless. Processed foods account for the majority of saturated fat intake in the diets of Americans.The UK classification is similar. The Family Food Survey (table 2.4, p.18) documented sources of saturated fat in the UK diet.2 Bread, cakes, buns, pastries, biscuits, cereals, confectionery and other processed foods accounted for 33% of saturated fat intake. Milk, cream and cheese accounted for 24% of dietary saturated fat. However, much of this was processed food as it included instant milks, sweetened yoghurts and milk desserts. Processed meat accounted for 16% of saturated fat intake,. Fats and oils made up the remaining 19%, the vast majority of these being vegetable oils. As with the US, processed food accounted for the majority of the saturated fat intake of the UK.2)Meat, fish, eggs and even lard have more unsaturated than saturated fat. A typical steak is 71% water, 21% protein, 5% unsaturated fat and 2% saturated.3 Saturated fat is literally the last thing that a steak is.3) It is not just polyunsaturated fats in vegetables oils that contain essential fatty acids.This paper was one of a selection from the BMJ/Swiss Re "Food for thought" initiative. The papers and accompanying conference were unique in their forced collaboration of disparate views. There is opportunity for agreement among health professionals.Human beings evolved to eat foods available from the natural environment.5It seems simple and obvious to suggest that populations should return to eating the natural, unprocessed, food that was consumed before obesity and diabetes reached epidemic proportions; yet this is considered heresy by public health advisors.1. Department of Health and Human Services (HHS). Dietary Guidelines for Americans. In: Department of Health and Human Services (HHS), ed., 2010.2. A National Statistics Publication. The Family Food Survey. In: DEFRA, ed.: The Department for Environment, Food and Rural Affairs, 2010.3. United States Department of Agriculture ARS. Beef, bottom sirloin, tri-tip, separable lean only, trimmed to 0" fat, choice, raw [URMIS #2244], 2013.4. United States Department of Agriculture ARS. Oil, olive, salad or cooking, 2013.5. Gowlett JAJ. What Actually was the Stone Age Diet? Journal of Nutritional and Environmental Medicine 2003;13(3):143-47. doi: 10.1080/135908403100016193386. Harcombe Z, Baker J, Davies B. Food for Thought: Have We Been Giving the Wrong Dietary Advice? Food and Nutrition Sciences 2013;4(3):240-44. doi: 10.4236/fns.2013.43032