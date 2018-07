© REUTERS / Osman Orsal

The Turkish government has adopted a decree in line with the state of the emergency regime, declared following the 2016 coup attempt, the official Resmi Gazete reported.Turkey has announced the dismissal of another 18,632 people from the civil service over suspected links to the movement of Islamic cleric Fethullah Gulen, referred to as the Fethullah Terrorist Organization (FETO) by Ankara and accused of being behind the attempted coup.According to the decree published on Sunday in the official Resmi Gazete,Further 8,998 employees have lost their posts in the country's security service, while 649 people were dismissed from their posts in the gendarmerie.The decree has also dismissed a certain number ofBesides, the decree orderedFollowing the coup attempt, which took place in Turkey on July 16, 2016, Ankara has arrested over 50,000 representatives of military personnel, activists, officials, journalists, as well as legal and educational workers and dismissed over 140,000 officials over suspected links to Gulen.Gulen himself, who has been residing in the United States since 1999, has refuted all the allegations on numerous occasions.