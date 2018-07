Pinguin frozen Sweetcorn

Pinguin Supersweet Sweetcorn

Tesco frozen Broccoli, Carrot and Sweetcorn Steamer

Tesco frozen Every Day Value Sweetcorn

Ross Mixed Vegetables

One Stop frozen Sweetcorn

Aldi Four Seasons frozen Vegetable Steamers

Aldi Frozen Four Seasons Mixed Vegetables

Pinguin Sweetcorn

Aldi Four Seasons Supersweet Sweetcorn

Waitrose Essential Supersweet Sweetcorn

Waitrose Essential Mixed Vegetable

Tesco frozen Mixed Vegetables

Waitrose Fine Cut Vegetable Steamer

Waitrose Love Life Vegetable Medley Steamers

Sainsbury's frozen Special Mixed Vegetables

Growers Pride Mixed Vegetables

Sainsbury's frozen Basic Mixed Vegetables

Sainsbury's frozen Rice Broccoli and Sweetcorn

Tesco Frozen Growers Harvest Carrot Peas and Sweetcorn Steamer

Tesco Frozen Growers Harvest Mixed Vegetables

Lidl frozen Green Grocer Supersweet Corn

Tesco Growers Harvest frozen Mixed Vegetables

Lidl frozen Freshona Vegetable Mix

Iceland frozen Mixed Vegetables

Pinguin frozen Mixed Vegetables

Independent Mix Vegetables

Ross Mixed Vegetables

Pinguin Mixed Vegetable

Pinguin frozen Cut Beans

Growers Pride Mixed Vegetables

Ross Mixed Country Vegetables

Growers Pride Supersweet Sweetcorn

Pinguin frozen Golden Rice and Vegetables

Growers Pride Supersweet Sweetcorn

Ross Sweetcorn

Tesco Frozen Sweetcorn

Tesco frozen Mixed Vegetables and Peppers

Tesco Broccoli Frozen Sweetcorn Peas and Spinach Steamer

Sainsbury's frozen Mixed Vegetables

Sainsbury's frozen Carrot Broccoli and Sweetcorn

Six of the UK's most popular supermarkets have been forced to recall various frozen vegetable products due to concerns over possible listeria contamination. Tesco and Waitrose have all recalled frozen veg, including packets of sweetcorn and mixed vegetables, because they could contain Listeria monocytogenes, which can cause listeriosis Health organisations recently warned that an outbreak of the bacterial infection across Europe had been linked to frozen vegetables that were not cooked properly According to the European Food Safety Authority ( E fsa ) , there have beenas of 8 June, nine of which have resulted in death.On Friday, the UK Food Standards Agency issued a list of dozens ofThe FSA said Greenyard "has taken the precautionary step of voluntarily recalling various frozen vegetable products because they might contain Listeria monocytogenes".The agency said in its recall notice that "symptoms caused by this organism can be similar toThe FSA advised anyone who has purchased the products affected by the recall not to eat them and to return them to wherever they were sold.The following products are covered by the recall: