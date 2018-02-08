© ABC News: Jane Cowan, file photo



this week.

In all these outbreaks, affected cats had one thing in common - they had not been vaccinated.

What is feline parvovirus and how does it kill?

The welfare of cats is hugely impacted by this terrible disease - it makes cats miserable for many days, if they survive.

But you can track feline parvovirus into your house on your shoes or clothing, so even 100 per cent indoor cats are not safe.

How did it re-emerge?

The best protection for any cat (and every cat) is widespread vaccination of as many cats as possible in the community at large.

How can you protect your cat?

If your adult cat has received an annual vaccination in the past three years, it likely has excellent protection.

But what about unowned and feral cats?

Finally, for people who cannot afford veterinary care because of their life circumstances, Pets in the Park and similar charities can provide another option for vaccination.