The death toll from an outbreak of the food-borne disease listeria in South Africa has more than doubled from previous numbers given in January to 172 deaths, the government said on Thursday."The NICD is optimistic that the source of this outbreak will be found, and urges members of the public not to panic unnecessarily," government said in a statement, saying authorities were trying to find the source of the outbreak.Listeriosis is caused by a bacterium found in soil, water and vegetation. People usually contract it through animal products and fresh fruits and vegetables.South Africa's most densely populated province Gauteng accounts for 59 percent of reported cases, followed by Western Cape with 12 percent and KwaZulu-Natal with 7 percent.