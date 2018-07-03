© Raymond Boyd / Contributor / Getty Images

The agreement with OPEC to cut oil production has given Russia over 4 trillion rubles (shy of $65 billion) in additional revenue, according to the Russian Direct Investment Fund (RDIF)."Thanks to the work of President Vladimir Putin with the King and Crown Prince of Saudi Arabia, relations are in a unique phase, and this gives a great boost to the budget. We believe that the Russian budget received an extra 4 trillion rublessaid the head of RDIF Kirill Dmitriev in an interview with Russia's NTV channel.In this period, Brent crude prices have grown from $54 to above $80 per barrel.According to the deal, Russia was cutting 300,000 bpd as part of the pact with OPEC. There has been speculation that some Russian companies are unhappy with the agreement that hampers their production expansion plans.After the major oil producers got the desired price jump, theyfor fear of supply deficit on the market. OPEC+ countries will increase production by 1 million barrels per day, of which 200,000 bpd will be provided by Russia.On Monday, Brent crude was trading at $78.5 per barrel, down 73 cents from the previous close. The US West Texas Intermediate (WTI) was losing 46 cents at $73.69.