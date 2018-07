© Twitter

I just want to briefly document some of the ways I'm seeing the 2015/2016 anti-establishment sentiment of Trump's base being hijacked and re-routed into supporting some highly conspicuous pro-establishment interests this year.In 2016 and 2017, much of the anti-establishment sentiment on what passes for America's political "left" today was co-opted and re-routed into supporting longstanding establishment agendas against WikiLeaks, Russia, and Syria.making everyone terrified of a country they'd previously never thought much about, using still-unproven and plot hole-riddled claims about hacking and election meddling.which was used to poison the well against anyone who questioned the warmongering establishment Syria narrative. It was also usedsince its publications about Bush administration war crimes,In exactly the same way, I've been watching a lot ofthey would surely have claimed to oppose in 2016. Because of the establishment psyop known as "QAnon" and Trump's near-total abandonment of the anti-interventionist platform he campaigned on,who in 2016 would never have been on board with attacks on WikiLeaks or another regime change agenda in the Middle EastThe WikiLeaks Twitter account has criticized the QAnon phenomenon multiple times, initially because of false, damaging rumors among Q enthusiasts that WikiLeaks editor-in-chief Julian Assange was no longer at the Ecuadorian embassy, then later because of its calls for regime change in Iran , which of course brought the wrath of the blind-faith Q followers down upon them and widespread rumors that they are now "compromised".and the fact that it would have every incentive in the world to oppose the false narrative that Assange no longer needs assistance being freed from his arbitrary detention at the embassy.Anti-WikiLeaks sentiment among the MAGA crowd escalated much furtherBecause of the right-wing support for US policing institutions, as well as their support for tight immigration control, this brought about a blind, irrational backlash from Trump supporters. The word "doxxing" has been absurdly thrown around despite the fact thatThis sentiment appears to arise largely from the impression Trump supporters may have gotten from their casual WikiLeaks support in 2016 that every single thing WikiLeaks releases contains earth-shattering, paradigm-shifting information. In reality the database simply makes it a bit easier to bring transparency and accountability to a faceless, nameless, powerful government organizationNot every WikiLeaks publication is a major bombshell, but theThe support for interventionism in Iran has been even more disappointing.and now just like in Libya and SyriaJust as with Libya and Syria, it is entirely likely thaterupt as a result of these protests, and just like with Libya and SyriaInstead of remaining vigilant about these very real risks, many Trump supporters who'd kept their skepticism goggles firmly in place during Russiagate and Syria interventionist propaganda have removed them completely due to sheer partisan hackery, and now they're loudly cheering on the Iranian protesters.They regurgitate party lines in support of a longstanding neoconservative agenda against one of George W Bush's "Axis of Evil" countries, then claim they're doing it because "Trump is fighting the deep state." Ridiculous.Back during the Bush years, it was very easy to funnel America's political right into their proper pens using the echo chambers of Fox News and AM radio. Karl Rove could issue a decree at some think tank round table on Monday morning and it would be standard water cooler conversation among US conservatives by Tuesday afternoon. In today's modern media environment things are much more difficult to control, so they've had to come up with new means of manipulation like QAnon, Trump's Twitter account, and the various young MAGA pundits who understand the new media environment.