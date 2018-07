© Getty

You know the dietary times really are a-changin' when a UK hospital calls on a community to stop eating sugar and processed foods.The DITCH SUGAR! call comes on the eve of the 70th anniversary of the NHS (National Health Service). It highlights soaring levels of obesity and type 2 diabetes in the UK as linked chronic health conditions - which doctors now call "diabesity". Tameside is also holding a symposium on Wednesday, July 4. Those who register will receive a free guide to kickstart their sugar-free challenge by email. It is based on UK consultant cardiologist Dr Aseem Malhotra's bestseller The Pioppi Diet and includes a freeview of his groundbreaking doccie, The Big Fat Fix, with filmmaker Donal O'Neill.Malhotra is a speaker at the symposium, along with Sandra Roycroft-Davis. Roycroft-Davis is a Harley Street behavioural change specialist and a member of the All-Party Parliamentary Group on Obesity.Malhotra grew up in Tameside, so he's going back to his roots. In 2014, he launched the lobbying group, Action on Sugar , with fellow medical specialists.His aim: to persuade the food industry to reduce added sugar in processed foods. Malhotra has also memorably called sugar " Public Health Enemy Number 1 " in the Western diet.In January 2018, Tameside Hospital became the first in the NHS to ditch sugary snack and drinks from the restaurant in January after a staff weight-loss trial.The campaign benefits from support at the highest levels. Manchester mayor Andy Burnham and Angela Rayner MP for Ashton-Under-Lyne are among supporters.Organisers say that one way to ditch sugar is to follow Malhotra's lifestyle plan in The Pioppi Diet.Former Wimbledon tennis champ Pat Cash is similarly positive about the book.In an article on his website, Malhotra explains the dramatic changes to his thinking on heart health. These days, he makes a point of telling patients to avoid anything bearing the label "low fat".Instead, he tells them: "Embrace full-fat dairy and other saturated fats within the context of a healthy eating plan." He also tells them to steer clear of "anything that promises to reduce cholesterol".Malhotra puts it mildly when he says that many MDs greet his views with "open-mouthed astonishment". Like others who challenge orthodoxy, he therefore regularly faces attack from medical and dietetic establishments.Therefore, say the organisers, interventions such as Tameside Hospital's DITCH SUGAR! campaign are all the more needed. They can also be life-changing.