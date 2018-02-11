Comment : See also :
- Sugar: Linked to brain shrinkage, Alzheimer's and other types of dementia
- New study shows the sugar industry knew of its link to heart disease 50 years ago
- Sugar, carbs and cancer - It's all connected
- Nine day sugar-free diet cut fatty liver in children by 20 percent
- The Connection between Sugar and Depression - And Some Natural Solutions To Help Lift Your Mood
- Sugar & depression: Scientists just found another worrying link
- Too much sugar could increase mental health risk in men, study suggests
- Researchers identify Alzheimer's tipping point: Excess glycation (i.e. too much sugar)
- Surprising link discovered between blood sugar and glioma brain cancer
- Diseases of civilization: The case against sugar
- Sugar and the corruption of science: Deadly at any dose
- Sugar: A major culprit in the increasing risk for Alzheimer's disease
- Hidden poison: Sugar hides under many different names on food labels
- Cancer cells are sugar addicts
- The sugar industry shifted the blame to fat
- Sugar industry paid Harvard researchers to bury link between sugar and heart disease and instead blame it on fat in 1960s studies
- The sugar conspiracy
- Blood sugar surges alter brain's mitochondria thus limiting the body's ability to regulate glucose
- Bitter truth: Sugar may be as harmful as stress
- Why sugar is called the 'White death'
- Kids health improved in just days after cutting sugar from their diet
- Study finds sugar more toxic than thought, leads to heart disease and high blood pressure
- Another synthetic sugar, Allulose soon to be used in processed foods
- Acne and its link to sugar, dairy products, and bad fats - "Skin diabetes"
- Food industry has hidden their knowledge of sugar's toxicity for decades
- How sugar destroys your health & literally makes you stupid
- Is your memory shaky? Might not be your age, but all that sugar ruining your liver
- Does sugar promote Heart Disease and Cancer?
- How the sugar industry subverted and influenced public health policy
- The Health & Wellness Show: The ins and outs of sugar
- Here's what happens to your brain when you give up sugar
- Sugar: The sweet drug we're addicted into
- Sugar, not salt, plays major role in high blood pressure and heart disease
- Filmmaker experiments with a 60 day high sugar diet and ends up with fatty liver disease
- New research shows that sugar doesn't just feed cancer -- it causes it
- How sugar causes cancer
- The man who believes sugar is poison: Robert Lustig and the obesity epidemic
- Sugar harms your brain health and drives the Alzheimer's epidemic
- Sugar is as addictive and toxic as drugs and alcohol
- Sweet Necessity: The perils of sugar addiction
- High blood sugar levels linked to brain decay
- Children's sugar diet linked to heart disease
- Elevated blood sugar relates to dementia
- Teens not only eat the most sugar - they're seriously affected by it too
- Sugar is killing us
- Sugar - The elephant in the kitchen: Robert Lustig at TED
- Is sugar toxic - 60 minutes investigates
- Added sugar is the single worst ingredient in the diet. Period.
- It doesn't take much sugar for it to wreak havoc on your body
- Sugar, not fat, is real heart disease killer: We got it wrong on diet advice, claims expert
- Sugar wreaks havoc on your body
- Is sugar the original gateway drug? What it's doing to our brains is pretty wild
- On sugar and our heart
- Fat does not make you fat, sugar makes you fat
- World Cancer Day 2014' - The Cancer Pandemic: Forget Sugar! Blame The Smokers!
- What does cancer eat? Sugar, mostly, and other lessons from my dinner with a professor of pathology
- It's not just rotting teeth and obesity you're risking: From dementia to liver damage, the real toll of sugar
- Sugar and your brain: Is Alzheimer's disease actually type 3 diabetes?
- High blood sugar levels linked to memory loss
- Singer Debbie Gibson regains health by detoxing from sugar, alcohol and processed food
- The surprising truth about wheat, carbs, and sugar - Your brain's silent killers
- Is sugar a drug? Addiction explained
- 10 disturbing reasons WHY sugar is bad for you
- Food addiction does exist: Sugar-laden junk activates the same region of the brain affected by heroin and cocaine
- 146 reasons why sugar destroys your health
- Sugar makes cancer light-up in MRI scanners
- The crazy amount of sugar hiding in random foods
- Revealing the connection between sugar and cancer...again
- Study: Sugar availability linked to type 2 diabetes
- Mark Hyman: The dangers of sugar in all its forms
- Heart disease is a sugar disease
- Sugar may change the brain to cause overeating
- Sugar is a Drug
- Depression: Your brain on sugar
- Big Sugar's Sweet Little Lies
- Sugar and carbs quadruple risk of cognitive impairment in aging adults
- The Sugar and Alzheimer's Connection
Full lesson here : http://ed.ted.com/lessons/how-sugar-a...