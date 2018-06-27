Water disappears in the Gulf of Thailand
The strange phenomenon is back. A strong water receding was reported along several beaches situated in the Gulf of Thailand. According to residents, such a strong tidal phenomenon - with water disappearing over more than 2 kilometers away - wasn't experienced in the last 20 years.


Such mysterious water disappearances were recently reported around the world... And scientists have no ideas about what is causing the strange phenomenon.

Disappearing water in the Gulf of Thailand