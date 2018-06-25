© Northumbria Police



UK police are trying to track down vandals who smashed up two honey hives, killing thousands of bees.Northumbria Police are investigating an incident in Hebburn, north-east England, in which a beekeeper's manmade hives were destroyed. Investigators are now trying to track those responsible for the vandalism that occurred back on May 22.Hive owner Steve Cattanach spoke out about the destruction, issuing a statement through police about his despair and incredible frustration over the attack."It's just mindless, heartbreaking really," Cattanach said. "Beekeeping is like any hobby - it's my passion. But for people to just carry out such a disgraceful act with no thought whatsoever as to the consequences or harm it may cause, it's hard to take."Police believe the hives were targeted after the offenders climbed over a 9ft fence in Carr-Ellison Park.Cattanach has now appealed for anyone with information about the incident to come forward to Northumbria Police."I think there probably is a lack of appreciation for the importance of beekeeping," he said. "Hopefully, someone who saw the hives being vandalized will see this and come forward - and help bring whoever destroyed them to justice."