© Denis Balibouse/Reuters



"Getting off the council is an assertion of American determination to stick by its constitution and not to recognize that there is some higher authority at the UN, whether it's the [Human Rights] Council or the High Commissioner for Human Rights, to judge our performance or to give us advice on how to implement the constitution," Bolton said on Thursday. "We're perfectly capable of doing that ourselves."

"had nothing to do with that." "This decision was made by President Trump weeks ago. It followed long-decision making and the review of the Human Rights Council's performance," he stated. "It reflects a widely-held view in the United States."

US National Security Adviser John Bolton said the US was right to ditch the UN Human Rights Council because Washington doesn't need its opinion on how to govern itself.Washington's decision to leave the UN's top human rights agency drew criticism from foreign partners, including some of America's closest allies. Yet, speaking to the TV channel Fox News, Bolton confirmed that it was the right move, and the White House is fine in handling its own affairs, without an opinion from outside. "We don't need advice by the UN or other international bodies on how to govern ourselves," he reiterated.Bolton, who was named national security adviser in President Donald Trump's administration two months ago, reminded those listening thatThe US announced the withdrawal from the Human Rights Council on Tuesday, withThe news came right after the UN High Commissioner for Human Rights, who supervises the council, blasted President Trump's immigration policy. Bolton said the idea to ditch the council altogetherWorld leaders from EU to China have condemned the US decision and praised the council's role in promoting human rights across the globe.'Ukraine's Foreign Ministry also expressed support for the US departure from the UNHRC, saying the agency "is in crisis," and is riddled with "negative tendencies."The UN Human Rights Council was established in 2006. According to its founding resolution, its mission is to