The Bolivian President warned that the United States is trying to orchestrate a military coup in Venezuela.Bolivian President Evo Morales said Saturday that Latin America "is no longer the United States' backyard" while denouncing the United States' attempt to convince its South American allies to help it orchestrate a military intervention or coup in Venezuela.The real target, Morales explained, is not the Venezuelan president but "Venezuelan oil, and Venezuelans know that ."Morales asserted."One military intervention (in the region) would only create another armed conflict," he added pointing to Colombia's membership in the North Atlantic Treaty Organization (NATO) as a general sign of an escalation of "military aggression to all Latin America and the Caribbean" region.Morales explained, however, that U.S. interventionism is not only militaristic.as in the case of former Brazilian President Dilma Rousseff's impeachment and the Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva's imprisonment, which is barring him from running in the upcoming 2018 elections."I am certain we will free Lula. If he returns, some countries in Latin America will again strengthen the ideological, programmatic and liberation struggle against the North American empire," Morales said.