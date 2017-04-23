The empire is on the rampage across the planet. World War 4 is intensifying with disastrous results for the world. The US has expanded it's aggression against so many countries at once that it's hard to keep up.North Korea is under threat of an unprovoked attack. However North Korea is prepared to defend itself and Trump will probably be forced to back down. In fact he already has made a fool of himself with his ghost armada. In Afghanistan he dropped a MOAB bomb on Torah Bora suffocating and incinerating untold numbers of Afghanis. In fact he plans another pointless surge in Afghanistan when everyone knows the war is lost. Yemen which has already known untold suffering in the 2 year long war will now suffer even more as the US expands it's role in the conflict attempting to rescue the genocidal Saudi royals from a humiliating defeat at the hands of Yemen's people. The US is expanding it's decades long war on Somalia. In Ecuador the US is trying to undermine the election of Lenin Moreno. NATO is cementing it's ties to the fanatical bloodthirsty royals of the GCC countries (the Saudis, Qataris, and other tyrants) thru the NATO-Istanbul cooperation Initiative which means NATO and Al Qaeda are basically officially allied as if it wasn't already obvious after the horrifying wars on Libya and Syria.For now however I must focus on the two countries which are among the most important fronts in World War 4: Syria and Venezuela. Thankfully the initial attack on Syria was far from the all out war I feared. Brave soldiers and civilians were killed but the Syrians were able to get the air base back online the next day. However it sets a dangerous precedent for the US to attack Syria whenever the NATO death squads are loosing some battle. In Venezuela there is yet another attempt to overthrow the government and install US puppets. The Fascist opposition in Venezuela have been rioting revealing their true character with the evil and stupidity of their antics. However the people of Venezuela have taken to the streets to oppose the latest plots against their country.We'll probably never know what actually happened behind the scenes but instead of launching an all out regime change assault on Syria Trump merely did openly what the US has been doing "accidentally" since it began bombing Syria. He targeted the SAA and doubtless their Russian and Iranian allies at Shayrat airbase which the Syrian Arab Air force was using to support the SAA's victorious counter-offensive in the battle of Hama and in it's attacks on ISIS controlled areas. It was also, of course, the same base from which allegedly Syria shot down an Israeli jet which was openly serving as ISIS air force. The rumor is that using electronic warfare Russia was able to disable more then half the Tomahawks. Only 23 of 59 hit their targets. It is unclear how many were killed as Syria attempted to portray the effects as minimal in order to avoid boosting enemy morale. Regardless of the damage the strikes have had little effect on the course of the war. The SAA is advancing victoriously across the country although NATO's terrorist death squads are also launching fierce counter-offensives they made only temporary gains that were quickly reversed. Once again Syria has proved itself the most heroic country on the planet.These monsters whom the West called "moderates" sunk to a new level of infamy last week with their murder of over 200 people of whom 116 were children. We will never forget the horrible massacre at Rashideen. The people killed were refugees from the towns of Foua and Karfaya who have suffered one of the most tragic sieges of the war. I learned of them at the same time as I learned of the work of the courageous Eva Bartlett back in 2015. Her articles were both horrifying and heartbreaking. Often lacking food, electricity, clean water, or Medicine they were being continually bombarded by death squads who fired rockets, artillery and "Hell Cannons" fuel canisters turned into fire bombs. Families watched as their loved ones died because of lack of medicine. Children starved to death or were killed by terrorists. Yet their plight was of course completely ignored by the propagandists in the mainstream media. Since then their ordeal has continued with shelling and hunger and being forced to repel constant attacks. Finally a deal was struck to evacuate them to safety in the same way as the Syrian government has allowed the terrorists to flee unharmed with their lives and families. But the terrorists, of course, cannot be trusted to show similar mercy to their victims. Instead they decided to murder the children of the refugees. First they held the refugees captive on the buses for two days. Then a car drove up offering to give away food to the starving passengers. As the children gathered around to collect bags of potato chips the NATO death squads detonated a bomb killing over 200 people, 115 of them children. The poor refugees of Foua and Karfaya were not even allowed to keep the corpses of their murdered children but were forced to watch as the terrorists and some Turkish ambulances collected and then drove off with their children's corpses.Thankfully heroic independent journalist Vanessa Beeley was there to further investigate and expose this terrible tragedy which was caught on film. We must never forget the horrifying massacre of Rashideen.Although Trump's missile strikes have failed to shift the balance of the war, far more menacing are his plans to invade and occupy Syria which are ever expanding. The Pentagon is now talking about sending 50,000 troops to invade an occupy Syria. In addition to the massive territory the US is occupying in northern Syria using the Kurds as a front, the US now plans to do the same for the Wahhabi death squads in the south and the East. The US, the Jordanian army, and their terrorist allies have launched an invasion from the south. The US also sent helicopters to land an Invading US army to the east of Deir Ezzor, the Heroic Syrian city that has been surrounded by ISIS for years and has refused to surrender. Clearly the US plans to seize as much Syrian territory as possible so it will have a base to endlessly wage war on Syria. The US plans to create a terrorist proxy state in Eastern Syria. In reality it will be a US approved version of ISIS that will be given a huge swath of territory under US protection. As a reward for the many horrific crimes they have committed, murder, looting, rape, slavery, destruction of Syria's heritage, destruction of hospitals, schools, food storage, electric facilities, poisoning water, suicide bombings, hell cannons, mutilation torture and genocide the NATO backed rebels will be given their own state guarded by American troops. People who blow up busloads of children will be rewarded for their crimes with their own American puppet state. This possibility is too sickening to contemplate but the Trump administration is moving with lightning speed to insure that this plan is carried out creating yet another terrorist proxy army the "Eastern Shield" whose ranks are sure to swell with "former" ISIS members and other terrorists fighting alongside US Marines. It's another planned disaster for the empire of chaos. Death, destruction, and chaos will be the inevitable results of this insane policy. With typical 21st century insanity this scheme is called "Safe Zones."In Venezuela yet another coup scheme is under way. Syria appears to be the blueprint for what they have planned for Venezuela. Simply label terrorism as peaceful protests and use the chaos as an excuse to intervene. Instead of Al Qaeda however the foot soldiers are the fascist fifth column the US has spent nearly 20 years funding and training. They hope to create as much death and destruction as possible in the hopes it can be blamed on the Venezuelan Government and be used to trigger an intervention. In fact the fascist "opposition" has been flying to Washington DC plotting their coup quite openly.Thankfully the CIA created opposition who were foolishly elected to the national assembly a year and a half ago have since discredited themselves. At the same time since those elections the failure of the government to cope with the economic war inspired the grass roots Bolivarian movement of the people, not the politicians, to come up with their own solutions. Visitors to Venezuela now claim that the worst is over and that things are once again improving. It is the ultimate revenge of Hugo Chavez even from the grave he was able to inspire the Venezuelan people to put his ideas into practice.This is precisely what has inspired the rage in the fascist opposition and their CIA backers. Of course racist billionaire emperor Trump hates the Bolivarian Socialist Republic of Venezuela as do his drug dealing Cuban terrorist friends in brigade 2506. Doubtless he okayed this new coup scheme. Thus, like the bombing of the buses in the Massacre at Rashideen by terrorists emboldened by Trump's cruise missile strikes, the crimes of the fascist opposition are also the result of his criminal policies. Thankfully for the people of Venezuela the rich fascists are amateurs compared to the "moderate rebels" but their intent is no less monstrous. A woman is on her way from work when suddenly a frozen bottle of is water tossed out of a window high up in an apartment complex by a Venezuelan fascist comes crashing down onto her head. As I write she is still in the hospital in critical condition.It was the result of calls by opposition politicians for attacks on Chavista protestors calling for turning flower pots into weapons although the woman was merely heading to work. In another incident 4 fascists attacked a Venezuelan police officer who had fallen off his motorcycle. They ripped out four of his teeth as a macabre form of torture. They have engaged in a campaign of looting arson and terror.The most memorable incident proving their total depravity was an attack on a maternity hospital full of newborns and their mothers. They were forced to evacuate the hospital when a mob of fascists began throwing rocks and glass then set a huge trash fire to try and smoke them out. Long ago near the beginning of World War 4 the Kuwaiti ambassadors daughter coached by the Hill and Knowlton PR firm pretended to be a nurse who had witnessed savage Iraqi soldiers stealing incubators from helpless babies. This completely fabricated story was used as an excuse to launch a war followed by sanctions that killed half a million Iraqi children. Now the US is funding an opposition group that is doing almost exactly the same thing as the Iraqi's were accused of. Many of the children needed help breathing but were forced to flee. Even the Iraqis were not accused of setting fires aimed at killing the newborns the way Venezuela's fascist opposition have done. Of course the US state department will instead condemn the Maduro government demanding they give free reign to the fascists in the hopes of a Maidan style coup. Venezuela has already been warned not to interfere with their rights to attack women and children or to perform amateur dental torture on unwilling victims. The attack on the Maternity Hospital is the latest example of the fascist opposition which hates the ordinary people of Venezuela so much that it attempts to destroy every program aimed to improve their lives whether hospitals aiming to heal or subsidized stores intending to provide affordable food.Thankfully neither the Maduro Government nor the Venezuelan people will allow these fascist scum to seize control of their country. Hundreds of thousands of Venezuelans held anti-imperialist marches demanding an end to outside interference in their country. To discourage an invasion Maduro plans to massively expand the armed civilian militia from 100,000 to 500,000. Thus if the US and it's allies should ever invade the Venezuelan people are prepared to fight for however long it takes to liberate their country and perhaps the entire continent. At the same time the government is prepared to defend Venezuela. They have instituted Plan Zamora; a massive drill aimed at readying their defenses. They have already arrested a Colombian Death squad planning to carry out an assassination campaign under cover of the fascist riots. They also foiled a military coup attempt and arrested a ringleader. Thus we have reason to hope that this latest coup attempt will fail like all the others. However the empire of chaos will never stop trying to destroy Venezuela. A dozen people have already died during this latest coup attempt.The Struggle continues. World War 4 is heating up. The future seems bleak. Yet we can draw inspiration from the heroic spirit of the peoples of Syria and Venezuela. No matter what they have suffered they simply refuse to give up.The whole world is in deadly danger and every single one of us must rise to the occasion if there is to be any hope for a future. The bright dream of Venezuela that we can build a better world and the grim determination of Syria never to surrender are an inspiration to the world.Sources: