Facebook CEO Mark Zuckerberg's former speechwriter has claimed he used to declare, "domination!" and "companies over countries" during company meetings.Kate Losse, who worked as Zuckerberg's speechwriter and blog writer between 2009 and 2011, claimed in an article for Vox that the Facebook CEO would "raise his fist with a slight smile and say, 'Domination!' as a way of closing out our weekly Friday all-hands meeting."declared Losse, who added that eventually, "the idea of domination started to become plausible.""My worry began to deepen when, around this time, Zuckerberg began using the language of states to talk about Facebook's burgeoning power," Losse proclaimed.According to the former speechwriter,During a hearing before the Energy and Commerce Committee of the House of Representatives last week, Zuckerberg was praised by Rep. Chris Collins (R-NY), who expressed, "I sincerely know in my heart that you do believe in keeping all ideas equal."46 out of the 55 members on the committee previously received donations from Facebook.