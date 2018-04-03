© Paul Marotta/Getty Images

Facebook is going to act like a publisher, with a view on what counts as "quality news," and make judgments about the accuracy and reliability of news publications.

"This year, we've rolled out a number of changes to News Feed that try to boost in the ranking broadly trusted news sources" said Zuckerberg. "We've surveyed people across the whole community and asked them whether they trust different news sources."



"Take the Wall Street Journal or New York Times. Even if not everyone reads them, the people who don't read them typically still think they're good, trustworthy journalism. Whereas if you get down to blogs that may be on more of the fringe, they'll have their strong supporters, but people who don't necessarily read them often don't trust them as much.

"So I do think a big responsibility that we have is to help support high-quality journalism. And that's not just the big traditional institutions, but a big part of what I actually think about when I'm thinking about high-quality journalism is local news. And I think that there are almost two different strategies in terms of how you address that."

"For the larger institutions, and maybe even some of the smaller ones as well, subscriptions are really a key point on this. I think a lot of these business models are moving toward a higher percentage of subscriptions, where the people who are getting the most value from you are contributing a disproportionate amount to the revenue. And there are certainly a lot of things that we can do on Facebook to help people, to help these news organizations, drive subscriptions. And that's certainly been a lot of the work that we've done and we'll continue doing."