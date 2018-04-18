© Erik de Castro / Reuters



The US and its allies are doing practically nothing to help rebuild Raqqa, which is de-facto occupied, Russia's UN Ambassador told the UNSC, after a UN representative reported on the mass-scale devastation of the Syrian city.On average, an estimated 50 people a week are being killed in Raqqa, the Under-Secretary-General for Humanitarian Affairs and Emergency Relief Coordinator told members of the United Nations Security Council (UNSC), noting that virtually nothing is being done for some 100,000 repatriates who have returned to the destroyed city.Noting that between 70-80 percent of buildings in Raqqa are "destroyed or damaged," Lowcock called on the countries to act and help the residents of the city once proclaimed as the unofficial capital of the Islamic State (IS, formerly ISIS/ISIL) terrorist caliphate and later "liberated" by the US-led international coalition.after Moscow requested holding an open UN Security Council briefing on the humanitarian situation in Raqqa and the Rukban refugee camp on the border with Jordan.Nebenzya noted, reaffirming the observations voiced by Lowcock.The city, recaptured by the Syrian Democratic Forces, is now under the loose control of the US-supported militias.The Russian ambassador condemned the American-led intervention in Syria, noting that the April 14 strikes by the US-France-UK "troika" only set back the reconciliation process in a country ravished by a seven-year-old war."By their acts of aggression, the troika, and those who supported or welcomed their actions considerably set back Geneva negotiations," the diplomat said.Nebenzia also demanded that the US and its allies stop "aggressive hatred rhetoric" addressed at Syria and Russia, and to cut out requests calling for regime change in Damascus. Militants, for their part, must refrain from provocations,Meanwhile,in an attempt to "distract" the international community from Bashar Assad's crimes."Russia has called us here as part of a messaging campaign to try to distract from the atrocities committed by the regime,"deputy US Ambassador to the UN, Kelley Currie, said. "In order to do that,where the Assad regime isn't pummeling civilians to death with barrel bombs or banned chemical weapons."