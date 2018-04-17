© The Hill

The United States, they explained, would be ousting roughly the same number of Russians as its European allies - part of a coordinated move to punish Moscow for the poisoning of a former Russian spy and his daughter on British soil.



"We'll match their numbers," Trump instructed, according to a senior administration official. "We're not taking the lead. We're matching."



The next day, when the expulsions were announced publicly, Trump erupted, officials said. To his shock and dismay, France and Germany were each expelling only four Russian officials - far fewer than the 60 his administration had decided on.

Target: Iran

The Empire Strikes Back

But what about the airstrikes

on no less than four Syrian airfields, including Al-Shairat (again)?

And that goal is Iran.

War Without End