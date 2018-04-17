© Carlos Barria/Reuters



Preparations for a meeting between President Donald Trump and Russian President Vladimir Putin will not be affected by the new round of sanctions imposed on Russian government officials and businessmen, the White house has said.Despite imposing a new round of punitive measures, Washington still hopes to maintain a dialogue with Moscow to work on regional security issues and other matters of mutual importance.The rhetoric towards Russia from the American officials has been increasingly harsh in recent months. The US ambassador to the UN, Nikki Haley, told students earlier on Friday that "Russia's never going to be our friend." Washington still works with Moscow "when we need to, and we slap them when we need to," she explained.Earlier on Friday, the US Treasury issued new Russia-related sanctions, adding 24 high-profile businessmen and politicians, as well as 14 companies to the existing blacklist. The US Treasury has accused Moscow of "a range of malign activity around the globe," including its reunification with Crimea, involvement in the Ukrainian conflict, support of President Bashar Assad in Syria as well as "attempting to subvert Western democracies, and malicious cyber activities."Putin and Trump have so far met only twice: during the G20 summit in Germany last July and on the sidelines of the Asia-Pacific Economic Cooperation summit in Vietnam in November.