Listen live, chat, and call in to future shows on the SOTT Radio Network!

On the morning of April 14, a coalition consisting of France, the UK and the US (F.U.K.U.S.) launched over 100 missiles at several targets in Syria. Most were intercepted or jammed by Syrian air defenses, but the primary targets were either destroyed or damaged. That much is true. The rest is fiction at a level that would make even Karl Rove blush. The attack was in response to a fictional chemical weapons attack in Douma blamed on Assad and the Syrian military. No such attack took place. The targets were designated as chemical weapons facilities. They were not. The U.S. and its partners said it was a "one-time" attack, but that if Assad were to conduct any future fictional attacks, the U.S. would be forced to respond with additional symbolic attacks on additional fictional chemical weapons facilities.This is the world we now live in, where policy and military action are conducted within imaginary worlds within imaginary worlds, projected into actual material space. To put it simply: it is all based on lies. And this latest iteration comes as the previous big lie is on its final breath: the Skripal saga. Whereas Mr. Skripal and his daughter have survived - because the "nerve agent" they were poisoned with turns out to be "BZ toxin" which only temporarily incapacitates its victims - the British government's narrative might suffer a more fatal end.The lies are piling up to 'yuge' proportions, and all the queen's men won't be able to put them together again after they inevitably collapse. So tune in to Behind the Headlines this Sunday April 15, 4-5:30pm UTC / 12-1:30pm EDT / 6-7:30pm CET, as we 'judiciously study' the reality creators' creations coming to pieces. As always the lines will be open for calls and comments!02:02:03