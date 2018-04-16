© AP Photo / Jeff Chiu

Alexa, the virtual home assistant developed by Amazon, seems to fall for conspiracy theories, or alternatively, she might have inadvertently blown the whistle on state authorities.Video footage has emerged showing Alexa responding to the question, "What is a chemtrail?"The robot replies that chemtrails "left by aircraft are actually chemical or biological agents deliberately sprayed at high altitudes for a purpose undisclosed to the general public by government officials."The video was uploaded to YouTube by user Matt Landman on April 8 and now boasts over 6,000 views.The chemtrail theory posits that the condensation trails left by planes consist of chemical or biological agents used by the government to control and even modify the weather. Some even assume that these could be used as a warfare weapon.According to the reviews and comments posted just below the video, many users buy the theory:One comment reads, "Wow, it told the truth," while another suggests "Alexa knows the secret."However,