© Sputnik



Russia may consider sending supplies of S-300 missile systems to Syria in the wake of recent US-led airstrikes, Russian General Staff Spokesman General Sergey Rudskoy said.Following the barrage of missiles aimed at "military and civilian"infrastructure, Damascus intercepted 71 out of 103 projectiles.Syrian air defenses did all they could to protect the country. Ruptly footage shows surface-to-air missiles responding to the "one-time" strike on Damascus.Russia and Iran slammed the strikes as a clear violation of international law and said it would only contribute to more chaos in the region.