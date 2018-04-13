Jo Johnson question Time wire

Jo Johnson was rudely interrupted by his MI5 informants
British Minister of State for Transport Jo Johnson appears to have been caught wearing a 'wire' during a recent BBC Question Time interview that discussed the planned attack on Syria.

The voice that 'interrupts' Johnson from a device in his pocket mentions "finding something on Syria" and "it's also been decided that we must tell the media..."

How many other British politicians use a similar device, and does this mean that politicians are merely mouth-pieces and spokespeople for those who really determine government policy?