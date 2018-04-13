© Reuters



And the target isn't just Damascus, but Russia because it purportedly covers for Bashar Assad

Moscow has accused the West of raising tension over Syria on the basis of flimsy evidence, and says that even threats to strike the government constitute a violation of international law.Russian Foreign Ministry spokesperson Maria Zakharova said during a press briefing in Moscow.On Thursday, however, the US leader appeared to row back from the immediate threat, clarifying that he "never said when an attack on Syria would take place."Zakharova also criticized Washington's insistence that Syrian government forces were to blame for the alleged chemical weapons bombardment in the Damascus suburb of Douma on April 7, which Moscow believes was staged by Islamist militants to drag the West into war.asked Zakharova.The spokesperson chastised the World Health Organization's "irresponsible proliferation of unreliable and unsubstantiated information" for its statement declaring that 500 people had been admitted into hospitals with "signs and symptoms consistent with exposure to toxic chemicals." Russia says that the WHO does not have its own staff in Douma, and was merely passing on disinformation from the White Helmets, and other groups Moscow believes to be associated with Islamic militants.the US and France that "even the threat of force against a United Nations membersaid Zakharova.