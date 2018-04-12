Russian ships leave Tartus

Russia says threats by the US and France to launch a military aggression against Syria violate the UN Charter, calling on the West to "seriously consider" the consequences of such intimidation.Russian Foreign Ministry spokeswoman Maria Zakharova said on Thursday.she added.US President Donald Trump has threatened to strike Syria in response to an alleged gas attack in the Arab country. France has also said it would join the military action.Trump has, however, cast doubt on the timing of the possible military action, saying, "Never said when an attack on Syria would take place. Could be very soon or not so soon at all!"Syrian President Bashar al-Assad has warned the Western states against any military action on his homeland.The Russian army, in coordination with the Syrian government, is ready to provide safe conditions for chemical experts on the ground, she added.The spokeswoman further stressed that Russian military personnel and doctors had visited Douma but found no traces of a chemical attack.Meanwhile, a defense committee chairman at the Russian parliament's lower house said the country's ships had left the naval base in the western Syrian city of Tartus.Separately on Thursday, German Chancellor Angela Merkel said Berlin would not join any military strikes against Syria, but supports efforts to show the use of chemical weapons is unacceptable.However, French President Emmanuel Macron claimed that Paris had "the proof" that the Syrian government had used chemical weapons, including chlorine, "last week.""Our teams have been working on this all week and we will need to take decisions in due course, when we judge it most useful and effective," Macron told broadcaster TF1.