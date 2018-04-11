© Reuters



The message-for-message spat between Washington and Moscow continues apace, after Russia reminded President Trump that the US still hasn't got rid of its chemical weapons stockpile.Donald Trump tweeted on Wednesday morning.To whichthe spokesperson of the Russian Foreign Ministry,After signing the Chemical Weapons Convention (CWC) in 1997, the US pledged to destroy its chemical weapons stockpile - the second biggest in the world - by 2012. After repeatedly missing the deadline, it now promises to do so by 2023.Russia, which once owned more chemical weapons than any other state, declared itself free of them in 2017.