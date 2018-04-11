© YouTube/Adapt 2030 (screen capture)



Looking across North America fields are still covered with feet of snow, temperatures are running 30F below normal, planting is delayed and storm after storm rips across the continent from land and sea. Now a blizzard across the grain belt is on tap for mid-April bringing more record snows and record cold temperatures. These patterns match perfectly with the Maunder Minimum temperatures. Also if temperatures drop 2C Canada loses 90% of its grain production, so does China and parts of Europe.