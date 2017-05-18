© Mike Symington/CBC
Some Alberta farmers are facing challenges as they seed after a wet spring and harvest crops that were snowed under last year.
Over the last few months there have been record days of limit up futures trading and latest harvests on record in Canada, delayed planting and shortages of vegetables and fruits globally, but that doesn't make the news very often. These area handful of stories I had in my notes from the first part of 2017.


Sources