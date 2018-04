Marcos Rodríguez Pantoja is not the only person to have lived in the wild and been raised by animals, the Week reports.



Raised by monkeys



Marina Chapman was five-years-old when she was reportedly kidnapped in Colombia and abandoned in the jungle.



She managed to join a tribe of capuchin monkeys and copied what they ate, drank and how they behaved.



This led to her being accepted into the family where she stayed for five years where she was found by hunters and sold to a brothel which she eventually managed to escape.



Raised by goats



A toddler was found locked in a room with goats by social worked in Russia in 2012.



It is believed he played and slept with the animals but was severely underweight when he was found.



When he was rescued his mother, who reportedly had locked him in the room, had disappeared.



Raised by wild cats



In 2008 an abandoned one-year-old boy was found by Argentinean police surrounded by eight wild cats.



It is thought they kept the boy alive by lying on top of him in the cold and even tried to lick crusted mud from his skin.



When he was found he was seen eating scraps of food likely given to him by the animals.



Raised by wild dogs



A boy way found living in a cave in Chile in 2001. The 10-year-old who had been abandoned and fled care lived with the pack of dogs whi protected him and helped him scavenge for food.



Officials at the time said the boy may have even drank milk from one of the female dogs.

A man who was raised by wolves in a cave for 12 years has admitted that he feels disappointed with human life.But the former wolf boy says he struggles with the coldness of the human world and wishes he could go back to living with the animals.He told the BBC : "I didn't know where to go - I just wanted to escape to the mountains."Rodríguez was 19 when he was discovered living in Spain's Sierra Morena mountain range.He had been living among wolves for 12 years and was found running around barefoot and half-naked - only using grunts for communication.But the now 72-year-old lives in a small, cold house and said his last happy memories are of his childhood with the animals, El Pais reports.Rodríguez found himself living with the wolves when he was left without parents.They took him to the mountains to replace a goatherd who looked after 300 animals - but while he was taught how to make a fire and utensils, the man disappeared or died leaving seven-year-old Rodríguez alone.The mountain's animals were his only company and just like in the Jungle Book story, the wolf cubs accepted him as a brother.A she-wolf fed him and he slept in a cave alongside bats, snakes and deer.He said:the BBC reports."The wolf started to rip the meat apart. A cub got close to me and I tried to steal his food because I was hungry as well. The mother pawed at me. I backed off."But he says after feeding her pups she threw him a piece of meat.He said: "I didn't want to touch it because I thought she was going to attack me, but"I took it, ate it, and thought she was going to bite me, but she put her tongue out, and started to lick me. After that I was one of the family."But after Rodríguez was found by the Civil Guard and brought into the human world, he says his life has fallen apart.He saysand has never truly been able to integrate with other humans.He also feels people laugh at him because he does not know much about politics or football or the modern world.He said: "I think they laugh at me because I don't know about politics or soccer."And while he has tried to return to the mountains he says it is not what it used to be and the wolves do not recognise him.Speaking to El Pais he said: "There are wolves and if I call out to them they are going to respond, but they are not going to approach me."I smell like people, I wear cologne."In 2010 a film 'Among Wolves' was released based on Rodríguez's life and many studies have been carried out on him.He even says he can still mimic the sounds of the deer, fox and eagles - as well as other animals.But he says although he had to get used to eating with cutlery and sleeping in a bed one of the most disturbing things to him was the hustle and bustle of community life.He said: "I could not cope with so much noise, the cars, andPeople went everywhere. I was scared of crossing the road."He now lives in a small house, with cave-like low ceilings which is packed with memorabilia and drawings.He also has a patio full of plants and flowers to help him feel as if he is in the wild.Other people who have been raised by animals