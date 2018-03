Overview

Western Culture

Struggles for Dominance

Today's Insanity

The Anglo-American Empire

Seeking a Solution

The Time Has Come for Epochal Change

A Dream: A Council Convened to Save Western Civilization

Conclusion

What is "Western civilization"? Why might it end soon? What can be done to prevent that?But first, some history, including concepts that may be controversial.Racially, the original peoples of the West stem from those classified as Indo-European, though people of that race and language family also long ago penetrated into Asia, including Northern India and Persia.Over the centuries, Western civilization has incorporated people of other races whose lands the Europeans conquered, such as the indigenous peoples of the Americas, and the peoples of Siberia and parts of central Asia taken over by the Russians.All Western nations today also include people who have freely migrated from other parts of the world, such as India, Africa, the Middle East, and East Asia. Many of these immigrants have come from countries the Western nations colonized. There have also been vast migrations from Europe to the Americas, including a large Jewish influx from Eastern Europe and Russia.Certainly the fact of conquest imposes obligations that are still far from being adequately recognized, as in the ongoing destruction of the Amazon rain forest and its indigenous cultures.But in spite of the endless variations in local and regional demographics,just as we can speak of an Islamic civilization stretching from Morocco to Indonesia, and a civilization of the East that includes India, Japan, China, and other Asian nations.What defines a civilization is not only race but also its shared culture.Without Christianity, the concept of Western civilization would be meaningless.But the West is divided among numerous nation-states that speak diverse languages. Its population includes many who see themselves as atheists, agnostics, or "spiritual but not religious."In this sense, the actual founders of Western culture are four men who personified the Judeo-Christian faith as expressed in the Old and New Testaments; namely, Abraham, Moses, Jesus Christ, and St. Paul. Yes, they were Hebrews/Jews.In Biblical parlance, the peoples of the West who adopted Christian teachings were the "Gentiles," starting with the Greeks and Romans.Western civilization is largely what the Gentiles forged after their conversion to a common faith.Of course there are many who reside in Western nations who would dispute these generalizations. But what is described here is true enough and gives us something concrete to work with.The peoples of the West have been fighting each other since they can first be sighted in prehistory.The earliest Indo-European cultures tended to be local or regional, structured tribally, including those of the Celts, the Germans, the Slavs, and the Greeks and Romans. Tribal warfare within, between, and among these groupings was a constant.But around 2,000 years ago, attempts began to be made to consolidate the West under centralized systems of governance, the first being the Roman Empire. Once Christianity took root, the culture of the West became that of the Roman Catholic Church, which by the High Middle Ages exercised its presence throughout much of Europe.By the 15th and 16th centuries, today's nation states had taken shape and had begun to compete for dominance both on the European continent and in the acquisition of colonies, filling a vacuum left by the decline in the power and prestige of the Papacy that resulted in the splitting of the West through the Protestant Reformation.Also, for a millennium, Europe fought on its borders against Islam for survival. But with the Reformation thrown in the mix, the glue that held the West together dissipated, leading the most powerful nations-Britain, France, Spain, Portugal, the Netherlands, Russia, the German principalities, Poland, Denmark, and Sweden-to fight each other in wars of great savagery.The areas of Italy and Germany remained disorganized until their unification in the 19th century.The political relations among the nations of the West since around 1500 can be fairly described as an almost continuous state of intra-civilizational civil war-with ostensibly Christian nations slaughtering each other's populations in the millions.But due to the rise of science and technology, these wars were unprecedented in their carnage and cruelty.Today it seems incredible that given the exponential growth in the power of science to create weapons of mass destruction sufficient to destroy all life on earth many times over, we stand on the brink of yet another phase in the unending saga of war among Western powers, lining up with the U.S. and Western Europe on one side and Russia on the other.Both sides, of course, are marshaling allies from other parts of the world, with China and Central Asia tending to align with Russia, and the U.S. exerting tenuous control at present over Western Europe, Latin America, and nations on the Asian fringe, such as Japan and South Korea, along with Australian and New Zealand.Instigating the insanity are American financial, political, and military leaders. Cheering them on have been the truly dangerous partisans of the U.S. mainstream media.The U.S. believed that Russia had in fact capitulated through the collapse of the Soviet Union and the aftermath in the 1990s.In the hiatus between the end of the Soviet Union and the rise of a new Russia, the U.S. launched its massive series of wars against the Islamic nations in a continuing attempt to curb and control any movement toward economic and political independence in that part of the world.Meanwhile, at home, U.S. society and its domestic economy have been falling apart under the astronomical expense of endless warfare along with financial legerdemain and moral corruption.Meanwhile, the military's leading generals have become powerful warlords who control vast resources, extend their tentacles throughout civilian society, and trumpet provocative political pronouncements and threats that should be the sole purview of political leaders.Sometimes trillions of these dollars just disappear down Pentagon black holes. The tendency to fawn over the military is likely to increase, as many of the Democratic Party candidates for contested seats in the 2018 House elections are likely to be former military-intelligence operatives.The West is staggering today under the burden of its inability to bring centuries of internecine warfare to a halt through some kind of humane and rational settlement of differences.Thus the West is facing another tragedy that likely will be its last. There is no way out by continuing to pursue the dark byways of economic exploitation and war with which the West has been obsessed for centuries.All movements throughout history founded upon the elevation of one nation above the rest have opened the floodgates to hell.Every aggressor has seen itself as "exceptional."The best example of this throwback tribalism was Nazi Germany.In the 18th century and continuing through the wars against Napoleon, the enemy was France. After the rise of Germany and continuing through the two World Wars of the 20th century, Britain demonized and sought to crush the German nation.World War II followed as a matter of course after Germany was forced to shoulder the entire burden of guilt for starting the previous conflagration.After World War II, the Soviet Union was branded as the next continental enemy, beginning with the Cold War and resuming today.But it's an unnatural empire that carves out a piece of the West dominated by English-speakers and claims it's the whole. But to insist now on the supremacy of this arrangement for all time is suicidal for Western civilization. The empire must be given up.The solution is not for the U.S. to continue to escalate conflict with Russia, while Britain, with its retrograde"Brexit,"from the European Union, eggs us on, as does the Anglo-American client state of Israel.But such control is an illusion. East is East and West is West, and so they shall remain.It is time for those of us in the West to search deeply within our own souls to find the solution. Meanwhile, the cybernetic revolution has introduced an entirely new factor into the equation with instantaneous worldwide communication, combined with the ease of international travel.Not to mention the unfathomable destructiveness of today's weaponry and the systems available to deliver these weapons to the homes of all civilian populations on earth.Today the nations of the West must unite in peace, with the U.S. and Russia aiming to achieve a meeting of minds across the negotiating table.Force has failed. I repeat: force has failed.Unfortunately, conservative elements within the Western nations, including those within the dominant Christian churches, are pulling in the opposite direction, away from negotiation, unity, and peace.The one nation that seems to be acting otherwise is in fact Russia. If a return to earlier attempts at rapprochement is to take place, the initiative must doubtless come from Russia, as it did with Gorbachev in the 1980s.As of this writing, a glimmer of hope has emerged through a letter from U.S. senators Markey, Merkley, Feinstein, and Sanders to Secretary of State Rex Tillerson for a strategic dialogue made urgent by President Putin's recent announcement of a new generation of conventional and nuclear weapons.The senators write that despite "policy rifts" and "significant" disagreements, "... the United States should urgently engage with Russia to avoid miscalculation and reduce the likelihood of conflict."Certainly the Trump administration should respond positively to this request.International councils can be keys to solving problems and starting afresh. An example was the councils leading to the Peace of Westphalia that ended the Thirty Years War in 1648 and created the patterns and arrangements under which modern Europe emerged.It is suggested that the main topic of discussion of the meeting between U.S. and Russian counterparts mentioned above be the convening of a major Council to take place at a central location, such as Paris, in the year 2021. This Council should encompass all the nations of the West, from those of the Americas, to the nations of the European Union, to Russia.Discussion should start with an agreement by the member nations of NATO to dissolve that entirely unnecessary relic of a sad history.Discussion of political issues would then follow.The focus should be on sustainable economic development, equity for all levels of society, and protection of the natural environment.Global warming should be addressed. A basic income guarantee for all citizens of the West should be instituted, as should a common international circulating currency of gold and silver monetary units.This currency could be issued by a new network of national public banks under a charter that would supplement or replace the post-World War II Bretton Woods agreements.All religious denominations of the West should be invited. As a good faith gesture, the Roman Catholic Church should alter the main practice that historically has divided it from the rest of Christendom and announce that from now on its clergy will be allowed to marry.The goal of the Council would be to take steps toward uniting those elements of Western civilization that today are obsessed with destroying each other.I know that many readers are pointing at the foregoing proposals and asking, "Who are you kidding?" But I am quite serious. Unless matters are addressed at this level, nothing can be expected but more catastrophe.Deep within the spiritual history of the West, the memories, ideas,and energy are present for deep transformation to take place. These memories, ideas, and energy will eventually break through in their dazzling light, perhaps sooner than we think. The signs are all around.And part of the work is to keep the present travail of the West under the microscope of constructive criticism.is a retired U.S. federal government analyst. In his 32-year career he worked for five civilian agencies and the Carter White House. While with NASA he documented the flaws with the space shuttle solid rocket boosters and testified before the Presidential Commission on the Space Shuttle Challenger Accident. Unable to return to NASA after his testimony, he spent the rest of his career with the U.S. Treasury Department. On retirement in 2007, he published "Challenger Revealed," the definitive account of the multiple layers of cover-up surrounding the disaster. He went on to publish a book on monetary policy entitled "We Hold These Truths: The Hope of Monetary Reform," along with dozens of internet and print articles on public policy issues. He may be reached at monetaryreform@gmail.com