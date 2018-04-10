© Brendan McDermid / Reuters



Russia has warned the US and its allies against "fishing in murky waters" of the Middle East, causing further chaos there. The US shouldn't assume it has friends, only countries unable to disagree, UN envoy Vassily Nebenzia said.The US and its allies have failed to understand the warning of Russian President Vladimir Putin's words at the 2015 UN General Assembly, ambassador Nebenzia told the Security Council on Monday."Do you now understand what you have done?" Nebenzia repeated Putin's question about the West's reckless geopolitical games in the Middle East. "No, you do not."Nebenzia went on to say.After challenging the narrative of a chemical attack in the suburban Damascus city of Douma as "fake news" - as no evidence was found of the alleged attack or the victims, after Syrian and Russian troops inspected the area liberated from Army of Islam militants - Nebenzia turned to the remarks made earlier by his US counterpart, Nikki Haley, who said that US and Russia "will never be friends.""We're not particularly keen to be friends with you," the Russian envoy replied."You are misguided to think you have friends," Nebenzia cautioned. "Your so-called friends are just those who can't say no to you. This is your only criteria for friendship."The Russian envoy closed his address to the Security Council with a warning that an unauthorized military attack on Syria, where Russian troops are legally deployed, would have "grave consequences.""What [the] military misadventures of the West bring about is well known, as shown by the examples of Yugoslavia, Iraq and Libya. Nobody has vested you with the power to act like the world's policeman, or to act like the prosecutor, judge, and executioner either," he said.