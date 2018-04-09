Is alien life real?

the signs of extraterrestrial life these astronauts witnessed during historic space missions were true.

Why believe Buzz Aldrin?

Buzz Aldrin, a former American astronaut and the second man to land on the moon has passed a lie detector test over claims that he experienced alien encounters. Apart from Aldrin, three other astronauts, Al Worden, Edgar Mitchell and Gordon Cooper also underwent the test and the results were positive.TheLatest technology was used to determine whether these astronauts were making false claims about aliens, but interestingly, it has been proved that all their testimonials were correct. Experts say that these results indicate the presence of alien life somewhere in space, andDuring the test,while they talked about alien encounters. Even though the technology used for these tests still remain a top secret, experts claim that it is much more effective than conventional lie detector tests used by FBI.Buzz Aldrin is considered an iconic figure in the history of American space exploration. The astronaut is the second human being to step his foot on the moon, along with Neil Armstrong. The 88-year-old astronaut has many times revealed that he had witnessed a UFO during his space trip to the moon.He even made it clear that the alien UFO he witnessed was L-shaped. The research revealed that Aldrin is sure that he witnessed a UFO, but he did not have a logical explanation for it.Last week, during a Reddit questionnaire, Buzz Aldrin had opened up about his strange encounter with unidentified flying objects possibly from alien planets."On Apollo 11 in route to the Moon,There were many explanations of what that could be, other than another spacecraft from another country or another world," posted Aldrin.After this sensational disclosure, renowned American cosmologist Carl Sagan said that extraordinary observations like aliens demand extraordinary shreds of evidence. He also added that there could be life hiding somewhere within the Milky Way.His contention is that human beings are descendants of an advanced alien form.The voice clips of NASA astronauts