Astronauts including Buzz Aldrin pass lie detector test over UFO sightings
Nirmal Narayanan
IB Times
Sun, 08 Apr 2018 20:52 UTC
Is alien life real?
The tests were carried out by researchers at the Institute of BioAcoustic Biology in Albany. Latest technology was used to determine whether these astronauts were making false claims about aliens, but interestingly, it has been proved that all their testimonials were correct. Experts say that these results indicate the presence of alien life somewhere in space, and the signs of extraterrestrial life these astronauts witnessed during historic space missions were true.
During the test, researchers carried out a complex computer analysis of these astronauts' voice patterns while they talked about alien encounters. Even though the technology used for these tests still remain a top secret, experts claim that it is much more effective than conventional lie detector tests used by FBI.
Why believe Buzz Aldrin?
Buzz Aldrin is considered an iconic figure in the history of American space exploration. The astronaut is the second human being to step his foot on the moon, along with Neil Armstrong. The 88-year-old astronaut has many times revealed that he had witnessed a UFO during his space trip to the moon.
He even made it clear that the alien UFO he witnessed was L-shaped. The research revealed that Aldrin is sure that he witnessed a UFO, but he did not have a logical explanation for it.
Last week, during a Reddit questionnaire, Buzz Aldrin had opened up about his strange encounter with unidentified flying objects possibly from alien planets.
"On Apollo 11 in route to the Moon, I observed a light out the window that appeared to be moving alongside us. There were many explanations of what that could be, other than another spacecraft from another country or another world," posted Aldrin.
After this sensational disclosure, renowned American cosmologist Carl Sagan said that extraordinary observations like aliens demand extraordinary shreds of evidence. He also added that there could be life hiding somewhere within the Milky Way.
Al Worden, the 86-year-old Appollo 15 pilot also claimed that he had seen extraterrestrial beings. His contention is that human beings are descendants of an advanced alien form.
The voice clips of NASA astronauts Edgar Mitchell and Gordon Cooper who are now dead were also analyzed. Mitchell had claimed to have seen several UFOs, while Cooper had previously revealed that he had chased a cluster of unknown flying objects.
