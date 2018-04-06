Listen live, chat, and call in to future shows on the SOTT Radio Network!

Estrogen (estrone, estriol and estradiol) is an important hormone for sexual development and reproduction. It is responsible for female secondary sex characteristics and helps to regulate the menstrual cycle along with progesterone. Some of the roles of estrogen include bone formation, blood clotting, tissue growth, mood regulation and surprisingly, sound processing. As with all hormones, a delicate balance must be maintained for optional functioning and estrogen is frequently thrown out of whack through diet, stress and toxins which can lead to estrogen dominance.Join us for this episode of The Health and Wellness Show where we'll discuss interesting facts and tidbits about this master hormone and bust some common myths.01:08:59