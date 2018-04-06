Clinton visited the women-only club "The Wing" in New York City Tuesday to relive the election and offer excuses for her defeat, the latest stop in a years long tour to explain "What Happened" in 2016.
"Someone at @the_wing just asked Hillary Clinton: 'In an alternative reality, if you were president today in 2018, do you think the #MeToo movement would've still happened?'" a Twitter user posted Tuesday, along with a video of Clinton's response.
"I believe that it was a wave that was building and building and building," Clinton said. "I think my losing probably accelerated that wave, but the wave was coming."
"I was just interviewed by Irish television about the Irish peace process that I was involved in and the Good Friday Accords, and they were saying how, unrelated to me and our elections and who our president is, they're having that moment right now in Northern Ireland and the Republic of Ireland," she continued. "And there's a referendum about loosening abortion restrictions in the Republic of Ireland, which is part of the overall wave I'm talking about - people saying women should not only speak and be heard, but laws need to change and this is not just an American phenomenon, this is a global one.
"So yeah, I think it definitely would have happened."
Ironically, many folks have criticized Clinton for helping to create the culture that spawned the #MeToo movement of women accusing powerful men of sexual harassment and intimidation.
Many have noted that Clinton stood by her husband amid repeated claims the former president sexually harassed and raped women throughout his political career. Juanita Broadderick, for one, said Clinton issued an implied threat to keep her quiet years after Bill Clinton raped her in a hotel room during his run for governor of Arkansas in 1978.
There's also been more recent accusations Hillary Clinton couldn't care less about women facing sexual harassment in the workplace.
According to the Washington Examiner:
Clinton has faced her share of criticism over ... her response to sexual harassment allegations against a top adviser on her 2008 presidential campaign.Tuesday's talk with The Wing also isn't the first time Clinton has fantasized about an "alternative reality" where she's president.
After learning of accusations against adviser Burns Strider on the 2008 campaign by a younger female staffer, Clinton chose to keep him on the campaign.
Clinton spoke out in 2017 against longtime Democratic donor and Hollywood mogul Harvey Weinstein, saying she was "shocked and appalled" by the allegations against him.
After her statement on Weinstein, actress Lena Dunham said she warned Clinton aides about his treatment of women during the 2016 campaign, but nothing happened.
Last November, Clinton sat down with the liberal online news outlet Now This to reflect on how life would be different on Earth 2, a planet that faces the exact same issues as Earth, only with Hillary as president, The American Mirror reports.
Clinton told host Nico Pitney she would apply "full on diplomatic pressure" on North Korea to solve the crisis with Kim Jong-un, and would take action on guns by "putting as much money as it took into enforcing the laws we already have," though she would also impose "universal background checks."
The show's producer attempted to cut off the segment there, but Clinton insisted on continuing.
"You want one more? I'll be short - one more. Because I like being on Earth 2," she said.
Pitney asked about Russia, and Clinton said she'd appoint an "independent commission" to tackle the alleged Russian "hacking" of the 2016 election.
"I worry about '18. I worry about 2020 because this is the first time we've even been attacked and not imposed any real consequences on our adversary," Clinton asserted, ignoring moves by Congressional Republicans and the Trump administration to impose new sanctions on Russia since the election.
