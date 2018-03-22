Dear Hillary Clinton, Shut up already, please? Have you not embarrassed yourself enough? Now, in addition to quite a few other excuses as to why you lost, you are blaming white women. Specifically, conservative married white women. Your latest slur against a growing number of American citizens, which is sealing Donald Trump's future victory, is that we cannot think for ourselves, do not possess the willpower of a fly, and must trust the most important political decision of any Americans life to our husbands, our sons, or, more laughably, to our bosses.
We Control Our Own Narrative
So here is a wake-up call, Hillary. We are our own bosses. We have no one over us. We are business owners, writers, individuals with our own thought process. Most married women's husbands wouldn't dare tell them what to do, much less who to vote for. As a matter of fact, some of us are the reason they voted for Donald Trump. There are many of us. Hillary, maybe you should take a look at what real conservative married white women are saying on social media. A fantastic list of MAGA ladies who needed no assistance at all in determining who to vote for can be found in Twitter user @bradfordfile's tweet, here.
Here are a few replies, from women like Elizabeth Carron, who is a medical transcriptionist and dental office manager:
No man has ever made me do anything! I voted on my own! Always have and always will! If I was married to a Democrat, he probably would have beaten the crap out of me if he heard who I voted for!
- Elizabeth Lee Carron (@ElizabethCarron) March 14, 2018
Yes, ALL my sisters, nieces, girlfriends and I conspired to vote for Trump.
- KerriAnn (@KerriAnnPainter) March 13, 2108
Single mom here, I brought my son with me to vote for Trump in 2016 and will do so in 2020. Every day I point out to my son the hypocrisy of the left and their agenda and he sees it in his school too. I'm raising a conservative who respects people and loves his country.However, this is not the only place you can find conservative married white women voicing their outrage. If you just look Hillary, you can find these posts all over social media. Take a look, even the husbands are speaking out!
- Stable Genius Harleymom (@Stableharleymom) March 14, 2018
I wouldn't want to have to tell my wife how to vote or how to do anything unless she ask me to teach her something that I know that she doesn't already know, and I wouldn't want a stupid wife that doesn't have an opinion, but we got married because we agree about a lot of things
- Ron (@conderljr) March 14, 2018
I voted for President Trump because he has shown how much he identifies with his fellow Americans. He says "WE" instead of "I". He truly cares about people and he's not afraid to speak his mind. He's a man of his word. He's what America has needed for a long time.
- The Right Universe (@right_universe) March 13, 2018
I voted for Trump because we needed a businessman in office. I knew Trump would treat the office like a business not like a military base. It was time to have a different type of person in the officeDianna grew up helping with her family's business. She attributes her knowledge of business to her father. Her decision was made on her own, based on her knowledge.
- Dianna Bachmann-Just March 13, 2016
You Are the Reason That You Lost Hillary
These are just a few MAGA ladies, and one gent, who would really like you to know something. It was not the media. It was not the FBI. It was not the NRA. It was not sexism. It was not the electoral system, Wikileaks, or any one of a cornucopia of other excuses for your loss. Let us not leave out the most inflated and ridiculous excuse yet, Russia! You lost because you are a horrible person and an even worse candidate.
It seems your penchant for insulting a YUGE number of Americans has not abated since the "basket of deplorables" debacle. So here is our advice to you, Hillary. Shut up. Just sit down and stop the insulting, hateful, and abusive rhetoric. It would be wise of you to your own advice. Stop threatening our constitutional republic and accept the election results. You lost. Moreover, it happened fair and square, even though you rigged it. It is time for you to get over it.
Regards,
The Basket of Deplorable White Women
