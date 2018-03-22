© Unknown



We Have Had Enough Hillary

We Control Our Own Narrative

No man has ever made me do anything! I voted on my own! Always have and always will! If I was married to a Democrat, he probably would have beaten the crap out of me if he heard who I voted for!

- Elizabeth Lee Carron (@ElizabethCarron) March 14, 2018

Yes, ALL my sisters, nieces, girlfriends and I conspired to vote for Trump.

- KerriAnn (@KerriAnnPainter) March 13, 2108

Single mom here, I brought my son with me to vote for Trump in 2016 and will do so in 2020. Every day I point out to my son the hypocrisy of the left and their agenda and he sees it in his school too. I'm raising a conservative who respects people and loves his country.

- Stable Genius Harleymom (@Stableharleymom) March 14, 2018

I wouldn't want to have to tell my wife how to vote or how to do anything unless she ask me to teach her something that I know that she doesn't already know, and I wouldn't want a stupid wife that doesn't have an opinion, but we got married because we agree about a lot of things

- Ron (@conderljr) March 14, 2018

I voted for President Trump because he has shown how much he identifies with his fellow Americans. He says "WE" instead of "I". He truly cares about people and he's not afraid to speak his mind. He's a man of his word. He's what America has needed for a long time.

- The Right Universe (@right_universe) March 13, 2018

I voted for Trump because we needed a businessman in office. I knew Trump would treat the office like a business not like a military base. It was time to have a different type of person in the office

- Dianna Bachmann-Just March 13, 2016

You Are the Reason That You Lost Hillary