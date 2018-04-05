A very active weather pattern is bringing the I-95 corridor intense winds today associated with a strong cold frontal system and there may be another round of springtime accumulating snow this Saturday for much of the region. Winds could gust past 50 mph this afternoon and early evening following the passage of a strong cold front as a fresh cold air mass rushes into the region. On Thursday, it'll be dry and quite cold for this time of year and the winds will start off the day quite strong though they will likely diminish during the mid and late afternoon hours. A "clipper-type" low pressure system will then bring rain showers to the I-95 corridor on Friday and push a cold front through the region. This front will usher in very cold air for this time of year by early Saturday and low pressure will form along the stalling frontal boundary zone and likely generate accumulating snow in the DC-to-Philly-to-NYC corridor.
Discussion
A strong cold front is whipping through the I-95 corridor at mid-day and winds will soon shift to a northwesterly direction and can gust past 50 mph during the afternoon and early evening hours with isolated power outages a possibility. A line of showers and embedded strong thunderstorms is pushing quickly to the east and will reach the coastline within a couple of hours. Temperatures will fall this afternoon following the passage of the strong cold front and drop sharply overnight to near 30 degrees by early tomorrow morning in DC, Philly and NYC.
After a windy, dry and cold day on Thursday, a "clipper-like" low pressure system will then trek southeastward across the Great Lakes region on Friday and push some rain shower activity into the I-95 corridor with snow showers possible across interior sections of the Northeast US. A cold front will trail from the low pressure system and its passage will usher in much colder for the weekend which will be way below-normal (20+ degrees below normal here on Saturday). This air mass is so cold, in fact, some places in the Upper Midwest will see their coldest weather ever in the month of April with single digits likely for lows in places like upstate Minnesota.
More cold air outbreaks are likely to follow into at least the middle of April and there may very well be additional snow threats in this on-going active and cold weather pattern including as soon as the early-to-middle part of next week.
April 6-7 1982 and some similarities to this weekend's setup
Can we get accumulating snow in the Mid-Atlantic region during the month of April...absolutely, and one such example took place on April 6-7, 1982 and there are a couple of similarities with that storm and the atmospheric setup expected this weekend. The April 1982 storm turned out to be an all-out blizzard for New York City and much of the Northeast US and delayed the baseball season in many cities from Baltimore-to-Boston. It resulted in significant snow of more than a foot in many places from Pennsylvania-to-New England and winds gusted to 70+ mph in spots during the storm. Also, record cold poured in on the back side of the storm with many spots falling to 25 degrees below normal for that time of year shortly after the storm had passed.
Meteorologist Paul Dorian
