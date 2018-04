© Michael Dabin/New York Daily News



An unusually cold winter storm is bound for New York City - again.Dreams of clear skies and mild weather will have to wait, as forecasters predicted Wednesday that a record-breaking Arctic blast is headed for the East Coast this weekend.Weather Company meteorologist Michael Palmer tweeted and a slushy snow-rain mix will likely start falling on Friday and continue well into Saturday, according to the National Weather Service.The harsh weather, grounding flights and postponing the Yankees' opening game.However, New Yorkers can consider themselves lucky.The harshest weather is set to hit the north and central U.S., with temperatures dropping 30 degrees below normal.on Friday, with a high of only 21 degrees., according to forecasts. Despite the unseasonably cold weather, temperatures across the northern hemisphere in general are slated to be far warmer than normal, signaling that this cold front in no way negates the overall warming of the planet.