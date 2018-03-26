Earth Changes
Where's Spring? Below freezing temps and snow as Arctic blast set to return to UK - cold expected to last till MAY
Rod Ardehali
Daily Mail
Fri, 23 Mar 2018 10:53 UTC
weather with heavy rain and snow expected to arrive in time for the Easter holidays.
Downpours are expected to batter the UK with up to 40mm of rain due to fall over parts of the North, followed by more snow with bitterly cold northerly winds sending temperatures plummeting to -4C.
A Met Office spokesperson said that the mild temperatures would drop in the coming days with areas of low pressure bringing on heavy showers into the new week.
Families hoping for sunnier Spring-time weather over the Easter holidays could be left bitterly disappointed as more frost and snow is expected over parts of the North East and into the North.
This comes after Britons have experienced treacherous conditions with snow and frost causing commuter chaos during March.
A weatherman for the BBC said: 'Some computer models are suggesting that we are going to have a blast of cold Arctic air with wind coming in from the north.
'In this situation we do tend to get snow across northern Britain and there could even be wintry showers further south as well.
'That's one suggestion. Today some of the computer models were showing that actually some of the cold air could be coming in from Scandinavia and parts of Russia which is almost a Beast from the East, not quite, let's call it a Beast from the North East.
Forecaster Amy Hodgson, of The Weather Channel, told The Mirror the chilly outlook is still in response to the sudden stratospheric warming event and polar vortex split which took place back in February.
She added that the extended cold period is caused by high pressure blocking warmer air from sweeping across the country from the south-west.
'This is still in response to the sudden stratospheric warming event (SSWE) and polar vortex split which occurred back in February.'
While research by Dr Todd Crawford, chief meteorologist at The Weather Channel, told the paper these events can lead to prolonged cold weather and a negative North Atlantic Oscillation 30 to 60 days after the initial split.
This could mean one more 'Beast from the East' could occur before May as dry and cold conditions take charge under high pressure throughout much of April.
He said: 'As we head into April, most computer forecast models suggest we will get at least one more big cold spell before the blocking pattern fades, with warmer and wetter weather confined to parts of southern Europe.'
Comment: While unseasonably cold weather, erratic seasons and extreme weather events don't always effect the average person, for a farmer it can mean delayed planting and therefore a shorter growing season, and worse, their entire crop destroyed by an unexpected frost. Increasingly this has been leading to food shortages which will very soon become a serious problem for the average person. This and much worse is to be expected as we enter an ice age: