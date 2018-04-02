The activity at the Turrialba Volcano in Costa Rica just doesn't stop,The biggest eruption was registered at 8:38 a.m. local time and the cameras located near the crater registered a column of ash that reached between 500-700 meters above the active crater. The activity at the volcano started at 6:30 a.m. with ash columns of close to 300 meters above the crater.Seismic activity continues and a low amplitude tremor.Several communities in the Central Valley reported ash fall, among them, Hatillo, Curridabat, Coronado, Guadalupe, Moravia, Tibas and Heredia.