The Evidence

August 2, 2016: Page texted Strzok, saying:



"Make sure you can lawfully protect what you sign. Just thinking about congress, foia [Freedom of Information Act], etc. You probably know better than me."



August 3, 2016: A text message from Strzok to Page described former FBI Deputy Director Andrew McCabe as being concerned with



"information control" related to the initial investigation into the Trump campaign.



According to a report from the New York Times, Brennan was sent to Capitol Hill around the same time to brief members of Congress on the possibility of election interference.



August 8, 2016: Strzok texted Page:



"Internal joint cyber cd intel piece for D, scenesetter for McDonough brief, Trainor [head of FBI cyber division] directed all cyber info be pulled. I'd let Bill and Jim hammer it out first, though it would be best for D to have it before the Wed WH session."



In these texts, according to the GOP investigators, " D " refers to FBI Director James Comey , and

" refers to , and "McDonough" referred to Chief of Staff Denis McDonough

An FBI spokesman did not immediately respond to Fox News' request for comment.



The congressional investigators pointed out to Fox News that the CIA and FBI are supposed to be "independent agencies," and noted that "coordination between political actors at the White House and investigators would be inappropriate," raising questions about the level of involvement of Obama White House officials.

But weeks later, on August 25, 2016, Brennan went to Capitol Hill to brief Harry Reid - and it was unclear whether FBI officials attended the briefing, a congressional source told Fox News.



Two days after the briefing, Reid penned a letter to Comey requesting an investigation into potential collusion between the Trump campaign and Russia.

The evidence of a direct connection between the Russian government and Donald Trump's presidential campaign continues to mount and has led Michael Morrell, the former Acting Central Intelligence Director, to call Trump an 'unwitting agent' of Russia and the Kremlin. The prospect of a hostile government actively seeking to undermine our free and fair elections represents one of the gravest threats to our democracy since the Cold War and it is critical for the Federal Bureau of Investigation to use every resource available to investigate this matter thoroughly and in a timely fashion.

Recent staff changes within the Trump campaign have made clear that the Trump campaign has employed a number of individuals with significant and disturbing ties to Russia and the Kremlin," urging Comey to make the investigation "public.

August 30, 2016: Strzok texted Page: "Here we go," sending a link to that selfsame Times report titled, "Harry Reid Cites Evidence of Russian Tampering in U.S. Vote and seeks FBI inquiry."

In other words, the FBI was well-versed in how to strategically use "leaks" to manage information control and wash its hands over any potential collusion allegations... with the exception of course of the texts that reveal how the plot was hatched in the first place.

"We are not making conclusions.What we are saying is that the timeline is concerning enough to warrant the appointment of an independent investigator to look at whether or not the Obama White House was involved [in the Trump-Russia investigation]," a GOP congressional source told Fox News.

One thing is for certain: The texts provide the clearest sign yet into the Obama administration's role in helping get the Russia probe off the ground in an attempt to roadblock President Trump's new administration, all the while Obama chose to do nothing about reports of Russian attempts at election interference.