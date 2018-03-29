Society's Child
What is wrong with people? Nikolas Cruz swamped with love letters, photos and money from besotted teen girls
Thu, 29 Mar 2018 20:37 UTC
Teenage girls and women have bombarded 19-year-old Cruz, who is currently being held in Broward County jail, with romantic and sexually-explicit mail, according to local newspaper the Sun Sentinel, which obtained photocopies of the letters.
A woman from Chicago enclosed nine "suggestive" photos, while another from Texas commented on his "beautiful" eyes. An 18-year-old from New York included pink hearts in her letter, saying "I know you could use a good friend right now." Another girl sent photos with Hello Kitty Snapchat filters.
Broward County Public Defender Howard Finkelstein, who is representing Cruz, said that the amount of mail was unheard of and is deeply concerning. "In my 40 years as public defender, I've never seen this many letters to a defendant. Everyone now and then gets a few, but nothing like this," he told the Sun Sentinel.
"The letters shake me up because they are written by regular, everyday teenage girls from across the nation," he said. He described the phenomenon as "perverted."
Cruz's mail is opened by jail officials because he is on suicide watch. Finkelstein said officials do not pass on mail to Cruz with pictures of "scantily-clad teenage girls." He has also received over $800 in his commissary account from donations.
As nightfall does not come at once, neither does oppression...There is a twilight when everything remains seemingly unchanged. And it is in such a twilight that we must be most aware of change in the air -- however slight -- lest we become unwitting victims of the darkness.
Recent Comments
The spiral coils closest to the most similar timeline.
Ouch. Such a hard hitting article! Though, in truth, where I live in the UK I am in the white English woman micro minority. I seem to have a...
This was always the grand plan of the Germans, to rule Europe in the same way the Romans did! In 1943 the Germans realised that they were losing...
Not again! Another article with an obvius agenda, replete with inaccuracies and outright lies. I believe I'm done with SOTT, just another media...
Debt? As far as I understand Russia has little debt compared to the mountains of debt in the west.