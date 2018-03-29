© Amy Beth Bennett / Global Look Press

Nikolas Cruz, who is accused of killing 17 people in a high school shooting in February, has been inundated with sexually provocative letters and money from besotted fans, according to a local newspaper.Teenage girls and women have bombarded 19-year-old Cruz, who is currently being held in Broward County jail, with romantic and sexually-explicit mail, according to local newspaper the Sun Sentinel, which obtained photocopies of the letters.A woman from Chicago enclosed nine "suggestive" photos, while another from Texas commented on his "beautiful" eyes. An 18-year-old from New York included pink hearts in her letter, saying "I know you could use a good friend right now." Another girl sent photos with Hello Kitty Snapchat filters.he told the Sun Sentinel.Cruz's mail is opened by jail officials because he is on suicide watch. Finkelstein said officials do not pass on mail to Cruz with pictures of "scantily-clad teenage girls." He has also received over $800 in his commissary account from donations.