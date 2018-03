© Antonio Parrinello / Reuters

Mount Etna is slowly sliding into the Mediterranean Sea, according to the first study which confirms the entire active volcano is shifting and could trigger catastrophic landslides and devastating tsunamis.Scientists have confirmed for the first time that the entire volcano is moving in an east-south-east direction towards the town of Giarre, at an average rate of 14mm (.55 inches) a year. That's according to the study published in the Bulletin of Volcanology.Researchers were able to determine the whole volcano is on the move by using a series of more than 100 GPS stations located around Mount Etna, which they monitored for 12 years.Although the pace of the sliding volcano means it doesn't pose an immediate threat, Murray thinks it's important to "continue to monitor it because if something did happen then the effects would be absolutely devastating.""When you look at the geological records of extinct volcanoes, particularly in South America, there are lots that are built on slopes in a similar manner," Murray said. "Most of those, later in their history do show these catastrophic collapses on the down slope side so you know that's why it could, in the distant future, be very worrying.""It doesn't fit the standard model of a volcano - that's another reason why I've kept at it, because I've wanted to understand it," Murray said. "It still continues to surprise me."