After the tragic shooting in Parkland, Florida last month, a group of anti-gun high school children became the darlings of the anti-gun movement. They were given widespread coverage and platforms on all mainstream media networks to call for the disarming of Americans. They were sanctioned by the government to do so-and now they are getting what they asked for-less rights.In the Land of the Free, marching for change used to mean that you were standing up to the government to demand more or equal rights. Fast forward to 2018, however, and it is the exact opposite.The mainstream media and the government tells us that these students are brave for walking out of class and demanding change-but how is it brave to be used as a tool of the state?Activism involves challenging the establishment and what these kids were tricked into doing is not activism.Schools across the country not only sanctioned it, but they supported it and actually punished those who chose to abstain. The walkout was little more than young people conforming to government authority by parroting the government-approved message in a government-approved venue-even at the government-approved time.The message was simple: we want this government to take our rights away.On Friday, the Broward County School system announced its plan to violate the students' right to privacy be implementing a clear backpack policy."Clear backpacks are the only backpacks that will be permitted on campus," said Broward County School Superintendent Robert Runcie said in a letter sent to parents.These new measures now have the darling activists on the defensive."I'm not happy with it. Why are you punishing me for one person's actions?" Tyra Hemans, 19, a Stoneman senior, told CNN on Friday."It's unnecessary, it's embarrassing for a lot of the students and it makes them feel isolated and separated from the rest of American school culture where they're having essentially their First Amendment rights infringed upon because they can't freely wear whatever backpack they want regardless of what it is," Hogg said."One of the other important things to realize is many students want their privacy. There are many, for example, females in our school that when they go through their menstrual cycle, they don't want people to see their tampons and stuff," he explained."What we should have is just more policies that make sure that these students are feeling safe and secure in their schools and not like they're being fought against like it's a prison," he added.The irony of the students' ignorance is astonishing. Luckily, there are still many people out there that see this irony and are calling it out."I feel like our school is now a prison," Nicholas Fraser, a 16-year-old Stoneman student said. "It doesn't feel like home."Indeed, when you advocate for only government to have guns, you are making the entire country a prison.Here at the Free Thought Project, we find it is important to note that when you say, "I believe in freedom," you don't follow that sentence up with the word "but."