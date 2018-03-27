Science & Technology
First biocomputer made from living human cells created by scientist
Outer Places
Tue, 27 Mar 2018 19:54 UTC
The key behind the new biocomputer is nine modular cell cultures, which are arranged into 3-D lattices. Each of these little modules, which are made of human cells, is "programmed" to react to different chemical inputs, the way a normal computer reacts to electrical inputs.
The team from Zurich has even managed to structure the cells so that the biocomputer can create logic gates, which take two inputs and process them to create one output. This has allowed the team to accomplish "full-adder computations," where different cells do small parts of a calculation and then add the results together to get a complete answer.
What's especially interesting about this new research is that it's described as "plug-and-play": you can take the different modules of the biocomputer and re-arrange them to accomplish new calculations without tearing apart the whole "computer."
Even more fascinating (and potentially disturbing) is the prospect of implanting these kinds of computers into human tissue to carry out tasks, like telling you when you're sick. The human body is already a complex computer that runs on instructions provided by DNA, so what's the harm in installing a little bio-software?
Of course, programming cell cultures is a much more difficult and fragile process than programming wires in a computer. On top of that, certain diseases and most cancers are pretty good at reprogramming the human body to their own ends.
On the upside, it's only a matter of time before some enterprising nerds decide to try to run Doom on someone's skin.
