Parallel development plans

Rising importance of Caspian Sea

President Hassan Rouhani has begun the new Iranian year with a trip to neighboring Turkmenistan and Azerbaijan, signaling Tehran's focus on connectivity as the cornerstone of reviving links with traditional trade partners.Iran's plans are in synergy with development strategies of the surrounding countries calibrating to a major change which has started in trade routes in the wake of China's massive project to build a modern-day "Silk Road" at a cost of $1 trillion.The strategy has found added momentum after a landmark nuclear deal in 2015 failed to put an end to years of estrangement between the Islamic Republic and the West.The country is buoyed up by China's heavy engagement, especially in Iran's evolving railway sector, and their plan to raise bilateral trade to $600 billion per year within the next decade.Last February, Tehran received the first freight train from China in a dry run of Beijing's spectacular "Belt and Road" initiative, followed by the Chinese Export-Import Bank's inking of a $1.5 billion deal to electrify the rail line from Tehran to Mashhad and its promise to invest $9 billion in over two dozen other projects.Other countries of the region have drawn up their own development strategies.The NSTC concept was formalized by India, Iran and Russia in 2000 but Western trade sanctions on both Russia and Iran in recent years have provided a new impetus to put steam on the project.Dry runs of the route were conducted in 2014, from Mumbai to Baku and Astrakhan via Bandar Abbas.Another parallel program is Nurly Zhol designed to turn Kazakhstan into a key Eurasian transport and logistics hub. The $9 billion economic stimulus plan envisages development and modernization of roads, railways and ports.India and Japan are heralding the Asia-Africa Growth Corridor as a way to promote development, connectivity, and cooperation between Africa and Asia as part of a liberal and value-based order.As President Rouhani began his visit to the two countries on Tuesday, he said there existed "enormous capacities for an all-embracing development of relations" among Tehran, Baku and Ashgabat which would be on the agenda of talks.he told reporters.Rouhani said two railway projects linking Chabahar port in southeast Iran to Central Asia and Rasht in northern Iran to Astara in Azerbaijan are currently in progress.Rouhani added.The president is accompanied by a number of traders and representatives of the private sector, who are about to discuss cooperation in industry, agriculture, health and tourism.Most of Iran's existing oil and gas reserves are located in its southeast and offshore in the Persian Gulf, which have distracted the country's attention from the Caspian deposits.The Caspian basin is expected to be one of the world's hottest spots for growth in oil and gas production over the next few decades.Kazakhstan has already an operational oil pipeline running from the Caspian shore to Xinjiang in China.