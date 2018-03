© NON-LETHAL WEAPONS PROGRAM/U.S. DEPARTMENT OF DEFENSE

Within three years, the Pentagon's non-lethal weapons lab hopes to have a direct energy weapon that can produce an effect like a haunted walkie-talkie or the biblical burning bush.Watch the video above and listen carefully for what sounds like a human voice during the second spin. That's not an audio recording or a broadcast transmitted over radio...it's not human at all. It's an auditory effect that's created by military scientists who manipulated the air with lasers - and it's the Pentagon's most interesting idea for stopping people charging checkpoints, or just scaring the crap out of them.The U.S. military's Joint Non-Lethal Weapons Program , or JNLWD, is inching closer to a weapon that alters atoms to literally create words from thin air.The weapon is composed of two parts: first, a femtosecond laser , which shoots a burst of focused light for 10−15 seconds, just long enough to rip the electrons from air molecules and create a ball of plasma. (Sometimes called the fourth state of matter, plasma is a field of electrified gas, highly responsive to electromagnetic effects.) The scientists then hit that plasma field with a second nanolaser, tuned to an extremely narrow range of wavelengths."We're this close to getting it to speak to us. I need three or four more kilohertz" says David Law, who runs JNLWD's technology division. Ultimately, he wants a single system that can produce multiple effects - noise, light, even heat - and replace a wide variety of non-lethal weapons that the military has been testing. We have the exclusive video.How far away can that point be? "Range is a function of the optics. The bigger the mirrors, the farther the range," Law said. A five-inch mirror creates the effect about one kilometer away; an 8-inch mirror, about five kilometers, he said. "They've created plasmas at 20 or 30 kilometers," he said. "This is the first non-lethal weapon that could go out tens of kilometers."The Kerr effect , a term that refers to minute changes in the refractive index as a result of electromagnetic field changes, makes it actually easier to create the effect at a distance."One of the things about the ultra short pulse, it wants to form at longer ranges. It's harder to form at shorter ranges," said Law.